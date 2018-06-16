Cottonwood looks at ‘tiny home’ ordinance

Cottonwood City Council discussed a developing ordinance on tiny homes Tuesday.

According to staff documents, tiny homes are alternative family homes between 200 and 400 square feet.

With their rising popularity throughout the nation including Arizona, city staff believes it is important to implement guidelines. The Community Development Department has already started to receive inquiries relating to tiny homes, according to staff documents.

The ordinance will provide guidelines and detail on where tiny homes can be placed. Staff is currently researching other ordinances relating to tiny homes throughout the state.

Public hearing scheduled for Cottonwood budget

Cottonwood City Council will conduct a public hearing on the tentative budget for fiscal year 2019 Tuesday, June 25 at 6 p.m. at Cottonwood City Council chambers located at 826 North Main Street.

The tentative budget includes a .5-percent sales tax increase. A copy of the budget can be viewed on the City of Cottonwood’s archive center at www.cottonwoodaz.gov.

Citizens are welcome to appear at the meeting and provide written or verbal comments.

Mingus pavement set June 27

The north half of the construction of Mingus Avenue is about to wrap up, according to City Engineer Robert Winiecke. Last week, new concrete sidewalk and driveways were placed along the north side of Mingus Avenue. Paving is slated on June 27th and 28th.

Striping, manhole and water valve adjustments will follow soon after as well as landscape and other restoration and cleanup work.