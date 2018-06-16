Foundation raises money for England Center improvements

CAMP VERDE – Following Tuesday’s 5 p.m. meeting at the Camp Verde Library, the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation introduced itself to members of the Camp Verde Unified School District’s governing board.

The purpose of the presentation at Tuesday’s Camp Verde School Board meeting was to involve the district’s decision makers in the foundation’s efforts to “offer high quality performances for the Verde Valley,” said Ken Zoll, executive director of the Verde Valley Archaeology Center.

The Foundation’s mission is to support the center by “presenting a rich array of culturally diverse arts programming for the town of Camp Verde and Central Arizona to educate, enlighten, enrich and entertain students, citizens and patrons of all ages, while providing leadership and support to advance cultural/performing arts and nourish appreciation for various art forms in the community.”

Zoll spoke to the school board Tuesday to explain both the mission and vision of the foundation, which is working toward 501 (c) (3) status.

Besides telling the board about upcoming performances scheduled later this year at the district’s auditorium, Zoll provided the board members with a packet that included an example of ways to decorate the entrance to the England Center, including a logo he’s been using to promote the center and its activities.

The Foundation has three performances scheduled for 2018: a Labor Day Jazz Festival at 7 p.m. Sept. 1, a Blues Project at 7 p.m. Oct. 13, and a Native American Heritage Month concert called Hopi Rhythms, at 7 p.m. Nov. 10.

The Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts is located at 210 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde.

For more information, call the Verde Valley Archaeology Center at (928) 567-0066.

Or visit www.PECPAF.org.

