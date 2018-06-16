Obituary: Cheryl Keim Jackson 1949-2018

Cheryl Keim Jackson, a resident of Lake Montezuma, Arizona, formerly of Tuba City, Arizona, passed away on May 31, 2018, in Phoenix, Arizona.

She was born April 25, 1949, in Detroit, Michigan.



A celebration of Cheryl’s life will be held at the Church of the Red Rocks, 54 Bowstring Drive, Sedona, Arizona, 86336, on Saturday, June 30, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow.



Cheryl requested that memorial donations be made to The Church of the Red Rocks.