Obituary: Dena A. Greenwood-Miller 1956-2018

Dena A. Greenwood-Miller, 62, of Rimrock, Arizona, passed away in Sedona, Arizona, on June 11, 2018.
She was born on April 20, 1956, to Edmund and Juneuetta Greenwood. Dena attended NAU.
She was an educator, conservationist and former manager of Jay’s Bird Barn in Sedona.
She loved birding, hiking with husband Randy, her children and grandchildren.
Dena was known throughout the Sedona/Verde Valley as the premier birding guide and natural history instructor who shared her love of birds and nature.
Dena was preceded in death by her parents Edmund and Juneuetta and brother Kimble James Greenwood.
She is survived by her husband since 1996, Randall; son William Phillips of New Mexico; daughters Lauren Casey (Mathew) of Texas and Aubrey Skaggs (Michael) of Flagstaff; brother Dan Clint (Terresa) of New Mexico; sister Dawn Smith (Don) of Gilbert, AZ and 10 grandchildren.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by survivors.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.