Obituary: Dena A. Greenwood-Miller 1956-2018

Dena A. Greenwood-Miller, 62, of Rimrock, Arizona, passed away in Sedona, Arizona, on June 11, 2018.

She was born on April 20, 1956, to Edmund and Juneuetta Greenwood. Dena attended NAU.

She was an educator, conservationist and former manager of Jay’s Bird Barn in Sedona.

She loved birding, hiking with husband Randy, her children and grandchildren.



Dena was known throughout the Sedona/Verde Valley as the premier birding guide and natural history instructor who shared her love of birds and nature.

Dena was preceded in death by her parents Edmund and Juneuetta and brother Kimble James Greenwood.

She is survived by her husband since 1996, Randall; son William Phillips of New Mexico; daughters Lauren Casey (Mathew) of Texas and Aubrey Skaggs (Michael) of Flagstaff; brother Dan Clint (Terresa) of New Mexico; sister Dawn Smith (Don) of Gilbert, AZ and 10 grandchildren.



An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com



Information provided by survivors.