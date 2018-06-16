Obituary: James Lee King Sr. 1932-2018

James Lee King Sr., 85, of Home Gardens, California, died at 7 a.m., Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at his home in San Bernadino, California, surrounded by his family.

James was born Nov. 5, 1932, to Theodore and Mary King, who proceeded him in death, along with his older brother, Ted.



Surviving is his wife, Lupita King; his sister, Zelma, and her family; daughters, Lila, Jeri Ann (David) and Nena (Leo); four sons, James Lee Jr., Brian (Teresa), Kory (Tammy) and Brandon Jamie); 15 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.



James graduated from Clemenceau High School in Cottonwood, Arizona, and went on to become a small business owner in Cottonwood owning and operating both the Verde Valley Drive-In Theater and the Rialtor Movie Theater.

At the age of 38, James moved to Home Gardens to own and operate Jim’s Tire Store. James was a kind and caring man who worked hard, loved his friends and family.





Our husband, our brother our father and our granddaddy will truly be missed. However, in our hearts we know we again will be together in eternity.



Information provided by survivors.