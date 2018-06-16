Obituary: Ricky Allen Ashby 1953-2018

Ricky Allen Ashby 7/25/1953-6/7/2018 5th Generation Camp Verde Heritage Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Brother-in-Law, Uncle. Trusted Employee and Good Friend.



Once again he rides the hills on a tall grey horse. Once again he stalks the woods with a keen eye and two strong legs. Once again he falls asleep to the howl of the coyote and the wind in the tall pines. See you next in the Happy Hunting Grounds.

Rick left us on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Preceded in death by his Parents, Patricia Joan Godard Ashby (Mother), Lee Edward Ashby (Father), Grandparents, Frank and Ethel Godard.



Rick is survived by his Wife Debora of 44 years, Daughter Traci (Mayo), Granddaughter Jaid, Grandson Jacob, Sister Deborah, Brother Jon, many nieces and nephews and Good Friends.

He will be greatly missed by all. No services are planned.



Bueler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



Information provided by survivors.