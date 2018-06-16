Yavapai-Apache Nation joins with USGS to monitor health of Verde River

CAMP VERDE – The Yavapai-Apache Nation announced a five-year cooperative agreement between the Nation and the United States Geological Survey to install and monitor a streamflow gage on the Verde River.

The gage will provide detailed information on the flows of the Verde River as it passes through the Nation’s reservation.

“This cooperative effort with USGS furthers the Yavapai-Apache Nation’s historic stewardship of the Verde River,” said Jane Russell-Winiecki, Chairwoman of the Yavapai-Apache Nation. “The Verde Valley is part of the ancestral homeland of the Yavapai and the Apache People and we embrace our responsibility to ensure that the Verde River will continue to flow through this Valley for generations to come. This gage will provide valuable data that will help the Nation and our regional partners better manage the future of the Verde River, a critical source of water to our communities and the state.”

The data from the gage will be transmitted to the USGS National Water Information System (NWIS) where it will be available for public viewing and downloading.

Currently, the USGS has streamflow gages located upstream of Clarkdale and below Camp Verde.

This gage will provide a new source of real-time data on the character and flow of the Verde River between the two existing gages in a stretch of river that includes both the Yavapai-Apache Reservation and the Town of Camp Verde.