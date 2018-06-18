Bella Vita Ristorante has what you need to beat the summertime heat

The No. 1 rated ‘Italian Restaurant in Sedona’ by Trip Advisor; Bella Vita Ristorante offers live entertainment five nights a week - Wednesday through Sunday. Enjoy fantastic food, drink and live entertainment each night at 5 p.m., on the spacious outdoor patio in West Sedona at Bella Vita Ristorante.

Bobby Myhre serenades Bella Vita diners on Wednesday June 20th from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Bobby Myhre performs with such exuberant enthusiasm; his style and charisma are reminiscent of the Big Band era.

Along with songs from Frank Sinatra, Myhre performs hits from favorites like Jerry Vale, Barry Manilow, Dean Martin and Bobby Darin. Bobby Myhre is bringing back the Big Band era with gusto each Wednesday in June at Bella Vita Ristorante.

Brian Peterman will be performing at Bella Vita Ristorante on Thursday June 21st from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. For the past 30 years, Singer and songwriter, Peterman has entertained audiences across the west coast. He performs an eclectic collection of acoustic classics encompassing the ‘golden oldie’ decades of the 60s and 70s as well as original material each Thursday night in June.

On Friday June 22nd, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. the vivacious Sammy Davis will be performing at Bella Vita. Sammy Davis’ Motown and R&B background bring a timeless and soulful style to his engaging performances. Davis has been in the spotlight on stages across the globe with musical powerhouses like The Temptations, Fats Domino and Chubby Checkers. His joyful stage enthusiasm is incredibly infectious as listeners flock to the dance floor for an unforgettable evening of food and fun.

Sedona troubadour, Dan Vega returns to Bella Vita Ristorante on Saturday June 23rd, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. to grace the stage with his guitar and vocals. Dan Vega performs a fantastic mix of original songs as well as a handful of carefully selected covers for the perfect evening of musical entertainment. Singer and songwriter, Vega is a Sedona local with strong guitar influences from the Buffalo and Austin Blues scenes.

Sunday, June 24th, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Brian Peterman returns for a second time in the spot light at Bella Vita Ristorante. Singer and songwriter, Peterman is a veteran Alaska commercial fisherman, having spent over 45 summers on the seas, earning him the nickname “The Fishin’ Musician” and has performed seasonally in the Verde Valley for the last 20 years. Peterman’s performance style is fun, easygoing and down-to-earth, ensuring a great evening for all in attendance.

Bella Vita Ristorante is located two miles west of the Courtyard by Marriott on 89A near mile marker 368. For hours of operation, general information and reservations please call (928) 282-4540 or visit www.bellavitasedona.com. Bella Vita Ristorante is located at 6701 W State Route 89A in the beautiful Sedona Pines Resort.