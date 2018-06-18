An evening with local playwrights

Red Earth Theatre’s mission to inspire and nurture many voices through live performance, with opportunities for dialogue, is well met by this event showcasing local playwrights. An informal reading of four short plays and a monologue, you are invited to join in the discussion on Thursday June 21st at 7.30 p.m.

Playwrights Martha Entin, Kate Hawkes, Irmgard Lake, Marv Lincoln and Mary Heyborne will be on hand- meet them and the 14 actors.

Although Mary Heyborne is better known in Sedona as a poet and ceramic artist, she has had a life-long interest in theatre. Growing up in her small town Southern Utah neighborhood, she organized backyard plays and went on to perform in high school, college and community theatre. The first play Mary wrote and submitted for performance was accepted, performed - and even paid for. - by Arizona Women’s Theatre Company in Scottsdale in 2008. Since then, she has had other plays performed there, in Mesa, and with the Pumphouse Proze and Poetry Project in Sedona.

Martha Entin, poet, teacher, finds great joy in sharing words that inspire. She has read her poetry at Sedona HUB, Sedona Art Center and Pump House Poetry events. Martha teaches an OLLI creative writing class, “Writing Our Way to Happiness,” honoring our own authentic voices. Martha co-created plays during 24-Hour Theatre seasons before writing “Soul Tattoo”, a tender story that highlights the love and struggles that bring us together, and the family patterns imprinted in us.

Marv Lincoln was born and raised in Omaha, lived most of life in Los Angeles and has been a Sedona resident 22 years. He has written short stories, worked as a reporter, in PR-advertising, as a book editor, ghostwriter, is the author of several published novels and technical manuals and is an unpublished poet.

Playwright Irmgard Lake first encountered theatre as a child in Wuerzburg, Germany, at a makeshift theatre before reconstruction of the city after WWII and has been hooked since then. After moving to the USA from Germany in the ‘70s, Lake came to Sedona from Los Angeles in 2002 when her husband retired. She was a long-time volunteer at Canyon Moon Theatre, as production assistant, assistant director, seamstress, painter, etc. Lake has had 3 one-act plays produced in LA, and last year her full length play “Morley” was workshopped and received a full production by Red Earth Theatre. “Lament” places in a modern context a centuries old ritual of mourning our losses, fears and grief.

Originally from Australia, Kate Hawkes holds degrees in Education, Counseling, and an MFA in Directing. A freelance theatre professional who has worked professionally in all aspects of theatre for over 40 years – including acting, directing, producing, writing, management and arts in healthcare, she is co-founder/Producing Artistic Director of the Red Earth Theatre.

Playwright credits include Sky Diamonds about a family dealing with an Alzheimer Diagnosis, LopLop & the Queen about Max Ernst and Dorothea Tanning and numerous children’s plays. “Feather and Memories” was written as a ‘spoken word portrait’ for Jennifer Epperson’s Women as Birds art show.

A special evening of short readings recognizing the varied voices of local playwrights, Red Earth Theatre invites you to celebrate some of the passionate and skillful theatre people in our community and encourage those who are beginning their journey as playwrights and actors, at 7: 30 p.m. on Thursday June 21st. Red Earth Theatre is located at the The Sedona Hub, 525B Posse Ground Road. Tickets are $10 (at the door). For more information visit us on the web at www.redearththeatre. org