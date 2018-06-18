Film Festival presents ‘The Catcher Was a Spy’ premiere June 22-27

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the critically-acclaimed new drama “The Catcher Was a Spy” — starring Paul Rudd, Sienna Miller, Jeff Daniels and Paul Giamatti — showing June 22-27 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“The Catcher Was a Spy” — a gripping, stranger-than-fiction espionage thriller — brings to life the incredible true story of Moe Berg, the professional baseball player who became a World War II spy.

A Jewish, Princeton-educated, multilingual catcher for the Boston Red Sox with a closely-guarded private life, the enigmatic Berg (Paul Rudd) was already a man of mystery when, in 1944, the US government’s wartime intelligence agency enlisted his services. His mission: go behind enemy lines in Europe to assassinate the Nazi’s chief nuclear scientist before the Germans develop an atomic bomb.

Trading in his catcher’s mitt for a trench coat, Berg must rely on his formidable, steel-trap intellect in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse—with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

Jeff Daniels, Paul Giamatti, and Sienna Miller costar in this remarkable slice of forgotten history.

“The Catcher Was a Spy” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre June 22-27. Showtimes will be 4 and 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Wednesday, June 22, 23 and 20; and 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 24.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.