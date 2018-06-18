Foster withdraws as Camp Verde Marshal

CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office is again searching for a marshal.

But the Town’s police department is not without a leader.

Monday, Town Manager Russ Martin asked Commander Brian Armstrong to continue in the role of interim marshal, as Bloomfield, New Mexico Police Chief Randy Foster stated in an email to Martin that he would not be able to become Camp Verde’s Marshal.

Foster, who accepted the position on May 29, withdrew from the position on Monday due to an “unforeseen family medical situation,” Martin stated in a June 18 press release.

“He couldn’t apologize enough for being unable to take the position, a position and location in Camp Verde that he and his family were so excited to move to,” Martin stated in the press release. “It is tough to make a decision like this, and I must respect his decision to put family first.”

With Foster’s family in the Los Alamos area of New Mexico, his brother has been taking care of the grandfather, Foster stated in an email to Martin. But now, Foster’s brother has been diagnosed with cancer “and is now going through the treatment process,” Foster stated.

“Although I feel I cannot miss this opportunity to be with my family, I also feel this is a missed opportunity in Camp Verde,” Foster stated. “We were, and still are, very impressed with the town, its direction, and its wonderful climate and geography. We sincerely appreciate the opportunity [Camp Verde] provided us and how welcome everyone made us feel.”

Foster, who had resigned his position with the Bloomfield Police Department, will return to Los Alamos with his family to help take care of his grandfather and his brother, Foster stated.

While Martin decides how to permanently fill the position of Camp Verde’s police chief, he can rely upon Commander Armstrong, who “continues to be steadfast as commander, stepping into the role of interim town marshal, as well as outstanding officers and civilian staff at the Marshal’s Office who continue to serve.”

Martin also announced that he will be “working on next steps and will release the plan to move forward on hiring the next marshal soon.”

Armstrong has served as interim marshal since Oct. 25, 2017.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42