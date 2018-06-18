New Movies: Coming to theaters June 22

Damsel
Magnolia Pictures
Directors: David Zellner, Nathan Zellner
Writers: David Zellner, Nathan Zellner
Producers: David Zellner, Nathan Zellner, et. al.
Cast: Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska, David Zellner, et. al.
A businessman travels West to join his fiancée in the mountains.
Rated R for some violence, language, sexual material, and brief graphic nudity.
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Universal Pictures
Director: J.A. Bayona
Writers: Colin Trevorrow, Derek Connolly
Producers: Belén Atienza, et al.
Cast: Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Jeff Goldblum, et. al.
When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen and Claire mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event.
Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of science-fiction violence and peril.