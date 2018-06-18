Kudos logo

New Movies: Coming to theaters June 22

Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska and David Zellner star in ‘Damsel.’ Magnolia Pictures

Originally Published: June 18, 2018 11:04 a.m.
Damsel

Magnolia Pictures

Directors: David Zellner, Nathan Zellner

Writers: David Zellner, Nathan Zellner

Producers: David Zellner, Nathan Zellner, et. al.

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska, David Zellner, et. al.

A businessman travels West to join his fiancée in the mountains.

Rated R for some violence, language, sexual material, and brief graphic nudity.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Universal Pictures

Director: J.A. Bayona

Writers: Colin Trevorrow, Derek Connolly

Producers: Belén Atienza, et al.

Cast: Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Jeff Goldblum, et. al.

When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen and Claire mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event.

Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of science-fiction violence and peril.