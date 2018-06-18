Sedona Film Festival presents ‘The Gospel According to André’ June 26

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud present a one-night only special premiere of the award-winning new documentary “The Gospel According to André” on Tuesday, June 26 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

André Leon Talley has been a fixture in the world of fashion for so long that it’s difficult to imagine a time when he wasn’t defining the boundaries of great style. Kate Novack’s intimate portrait, “The Gospel According to André” takes viewers on an emotional journey from André’s roots growing up in the segregated Jim Crow South to become one of the most influential tastemakers and fashion curators of our times.

The film draws fascinating, heretofore unexplored connections, between the elegance of André’s beloved grandmother and the Black Church of his youth and his later iconic, barrier-breaking work at publications like Women’s Wear Daily, W and Vogue. Weaving together a wealth of archival footage from the most glamorous moments in fashion history with André’s poignant reflections on his life and career, “The Gospel According to André” is a cinematic monument to one of the most unique figures of 20th Century American culture.

Produced by the team who brought viewers “The First Monday in May” and “Page One: Inside The New York Times” and featuring commentary from fashion luminaries including Anna Wintour, Marc Jacobs and Tom Ford, “The Gospel According to André” is an indispensable addition to the growing canon of fashion documentary.

“The Gospel According to André” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, June 26 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.