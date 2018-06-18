Uncork Your Inner Artist at Paint-N-Party this weekend

This weekend, are you looking for a new experience? At Paint-N-Party, we have the answer. Paint-N-Party is a fabulous, fun event where you get to pick a libation to unleash your creativity and our local, professional artist takes you step-by-step through creating your own artistic masterpiece.

Never painted on canvas before? No problem. We provide you with all the art supplies you will need and a talented, patient instructor who shows you how to create your version of that party’s painting. Before the night is over, you’ll be amazed because you might uncork your inner artist while sipping a lovely glass of wine.

Your party includes your choice of a craft cocktail, glass of wine, a beer, a soda, or other beverage. Feeling a little famished? You can order delicious tapas from 3 Kings Kasbar right next door.

On Friday, June 22 at 6:30 p.m., mosey on into Paint-N-Party to paint these cool cowboy boots.

On Saturday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m., paint this serene moon rising over blue water.

On Sunday, June 24 at 3 p.m., paint these delicate dandelions which are ready to take to the sky.

More info: (928) 639-4433 or

info@3kingskasbar.com