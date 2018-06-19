Clarkdale-Jerome budget offers 10-percent teacher salary increase

COTTONWOOD – On average, teachers at Clarkdale-Jerome School District are expected to see a 10-percent pay increase for fiscal year 2018-2019, according to the proposed budget that the district’s governing board approved on June 12.

Thanks in part to money promised for educator salary increases by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, the district’s Maintenance and Operations Fund for the upcoming school year will be $3,359,887, with about $102K allocated to the educators’ salary increases.

In addition to the salary increase for teachers, Clarkdale-Jerome School District also offered an average of a 10-percent increase for support staff.

Other estimated expenditures for fiscal year 2018-2019 include $265,344 in its classroom site fund and $536,959 in unrestricted capital outlay.

Clarkdale-Jerome estimates a 2.02 percent primary tax rate for 2018-2019, with a 0.497 percent secondary tax rate. Those figures compare to last year’s 2.0656 percent primary and 0.4933 secondary.

Primary taxes include equalization formula funding and budget add-ons that are not required to be in the secondary tax rate. Secondary taxes include voter-approved overrides, bonds, Career and Technical Education Districts and desegregation, if applicable.

For more information or for a copy of the proposed budget, call the Clarkdale-Jerome School District office at 928-634-5035.

Or visit www.ade.az.gov/schoolfinance/Forms/budgets/ProposedBudget/DistrictSummary.aspx?Budget=135892.

On July 10, Clarkdale-Jerome is expected to hold a public hearing before it officially adopts its fiscal year 2018-2019 budget. Meetings are held at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month in the district’s library, located at 1615 Main Street, Clarkdale.

Workshops-a-plenty at Beaver Creek’s Summer Reading Program

Wednesdays through July 18, visit the Beaver Creek Library for one of its many workshops and activities that are part of the annual Summer Reading Program.

Fro, 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 6, learn the seven-step process to create a life of unconditional love as the library teaches about Love for All Seasons.

Learn to open your heart, enjoy more fulfilling relationships and create greater success.

Love for All Seasons will meet in the school board room at the Beaver Creek Library.

Though the theme of the Summer Reading Program is Libraries Rock, bring your preschool children for a special Preschool Story Time from 11 a.m. until noon through July 17. And make sure to sign up for the Summer Reading Program – because you can read to your small children.

From 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesdays through July 18 enjoy one – or all – of the many afternoon special workshops at the Beaver Creek Library.

On June 20, make musical instruments. On June 27, learn about the science of sound. On July 11, make music. On July 18, enjoy the Summer Reading Program finale – and eat pizza.

Thursdays through July 12, teens are invited to go to the movies at the Beaver Creek Library.

Movies that Rock, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., is for teens only.

Beaver Creek Library’s Summer Reading Program isn’t just about reading. Though folks are encouraged to read for both fun and for prizes through July 18.

Beaver Creek Library is located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. Hours are from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Beaver Creek library looks to show more local art

Not only is the Beaver Creek Library taking part in the annual Summer Reading Program, but the library has plenty of open space on its walls for local art, according to Library Coordinator Beth Franklin.

The library currently has about two dozen pieces on its walls and has room for at least a dozen more works of art, Franklin said.

Franklin said that anyone who is interested in showing art is encouraged to bring in their pieces to the Beaver Creek Library, where they would be on display until Monday, July 30 “and can be retrieved in week that follows.”

Pieces will be displayed on a first-come first-served basis, Franklin said.

“We request that you complete a waiver, add business cards so potential buyers can contact you, and place your art pieces,” Franklin said.

The Beaver Creek Library is located on the campus of Beaver Creek School, located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. Hours are from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Twice each year, the Beaver Creek Library holds local art shows, one in the summer from June through the end of July, and the other from December through mid-January.



“If you don’t have work to share at this time, you are welcome to drop by and enjoy our community’s art work,” Franklin said. “We are so fortunate to have so many talented artists in Rimrock, Lake Montezuma and the Verde Valley.”

For more information, call the Beaver Creek Library at 928-567-4034.

Sedona plans meet and greet with new school superintendent, principal

Sedona-Oak Creek Elementary School will host an ice cream social meet and greet Monday, June 25, 6-7 p.m., at 570 Posse Ground Road in Sedona.

New Sedona-Oak Creek School District Superintendent Dennis Dearden will be in attendance to meet community members and will introduce new SOCUSD Elementary School Principal.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek offers free lunches for children through July 27

Through Friday, July 27, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District will provide free summer lunches to children ages 18 and younger at the Cottonwood Elementary School campus.

The program, a part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Summer Food Service Program, allows children a free lunch from Monday through Friday each week from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Children must consume food at the school’s cafeteria.

Cottonwood Elementary School is located at 301 N. Willard St., next to the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District office. Call 928-634-2288 for more information.

Fourth of July at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel

From 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. July 4, visit Cliff Castle Casino Hotel for its annual free Family Fun Picnic.

Come for the free hot dogs, soda and chips, as well as inflatable bounce houses and obstacle courses, carnival games, and face painting.

And stay for the fireworks display following the picnic, starting at about 9:15 p.m., weather permitting.

Cliff Castle Casino Hotel is located at 555 Middle Verde Road in Camp Verde. Call 800-381-7568 or email guestservices@ cliffcastlecasinohotel.com for more information.

Clarkdale Concerts in the Park schedule change

In an effort to give the new grass at the Clarkdale Town Park a better chance of survival following the remediation project, the Town of Clarkdale has made some recent changes to the 2018 Concert schedule.

The June 23rd concert with Cattywampus and Frenz has been rescheduled to Sept. 29

The Town Park grand re-opening has been rescheduled to July 4 for the town’s Old Fashioned 4th of July celebration from 7-11 a.m.

The next concert will be on July 7 with Trotters Wake and will take place on the View Deck behind the Clark Memorial Clubhouse at 19 N. Ninth St.

The first concert back in the Town Park will be on July 21st with Thunder and Lightnin.

For more information about Clarkdale concerts or concert vendor spaces please contact Clarkdale Community Services at (928) 639-2460, or email: joni.westcott@clarkdale.az.gov. As always the Concerts in the Park hotline will provide the most up-to-date information, including cancellations or delays due to weather. CONCERT HOTLINE: 928-639-2492.

Public hearing scheduled for Cottonwood budget

Cottonwood City Council will conduct a public hearing on the tentative budget for fiscal year 2019 Tuesday, June 25 at 6 p.m. at Cottonwood City Council chambers located at 826 North Main Street.

The tentative budget includes a .5-percent sales tax increase. A copy of the budget can be viewed on the City of Cottonwood’s archive center at www.cottonwoodaz.gov.

Citizens are welcome to appear at the meeting and provide written or verbal comments.

Mingus pavement set June 27

The north half of the construction of Mingus Avenue is about to wrap up, according to City Engineer Robert Winiecke. Last week, new concrete sidewalk and driveways were placed along the north side of Mingus Avenue. Paving is slated on June 27th and 28th.







