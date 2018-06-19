Former county paralegal appointed public fiduciary

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors appointed Kathryn Blair as the county’s Public Fiduciary after an executive session of the board’s June 6 meeting.

Blair grew up in California and moved to Yavapai County in 2015, worked in the county attorney’s office for about a year before moving to the fiduciary office.

“Kathryn has been with us long enough for us to know she is going to do a great job in this new position, and we look forward to working more closely with her in the future,” said Board Chair Rowle Simmons.

Blair attended Whittier College School of Law in Costa Mesa, California, and received her Doctor of Jurisprudence degree in 2005.

Prior to moving to Arizona, her professional experience included work in financial services regulatory compliance, primarily for investment and brokerage firms.

Blair has also been an adjunct instructor at Yavapai College since 2016.

“I am humbled and honored by this opportunity to serve Yavapai County and its community,” Blair said.

What does a fiduciary do?

The public fiduciary is appointed for those persons or decedents’ estates in need of guardianship, conservatorship or administration, and for whom there is no person or corporation qualified and willing to act in that capacity.

As a guardian, the Public Fiduciary ensures that the basic needs of an incapacitated person are met. These needs include, but are not limited to, personal, medical, psychiatric and housing.

Information submitted by Yavapai County Board of Supervisors