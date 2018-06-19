Mingus may seek legal counsel on consolidation

COTTONWOOD – At a 3 p.m. special meeting Wednesday, the Mingus Union School Board could retain legal counsel to represent the district in litigation that would challenge legislation affecting the possible merger with the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District.

The Mingus board could also challenge petitions that pro-consolidation group Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools turned into Yavapai County Schools Superintendent Tim Carter, as well as ballot questions concerning the possible merger with Cottonwood-Oak Creek School district.

Before the Mingus Union School Board vote, members are expected to go into executive session to solicit legal advice from the district’s attorney to discuss legal issues relating to the retention of attorneys to represent the district.

A copy of the agenda can be found at https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicAgenda.aspx?ak=1000989&mk=50292116.

The Mingus Union School Board will meet in the high school’s library, located at 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood.

Call (928) 634-0580 for more information.

