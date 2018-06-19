Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation awards scholarships

The Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation recently awarded 31 scholarships during Nurses’ Week.

These awards support Northern Arizona Healthcare employees to further their education and graduating high school students who are enrolled in a healthcare-related college program.

“The Foundation proudly offers financial assistance to support the advancement of education in the healthcare industry. With donor support, we have been able to provide more than $130,000 in scholarships since 2013,” said Richard Smith, Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation President and CEO.

Ken and Dorothy Lamm, donors who created five scholarships for Northern Arizona Healthcare employees said, “By investing in the Foundation’s scholarship program we are helping to ensure that our community will receive the highest level of quality care, and demonstrating our sincere appreciation for the skills, hard work, and commitment of our healthcare workers.”

For more information about the Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation visit nahealthfoundation.org

2018 Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation Scholarship Recipients:

Northern Arizona Healthcare Senior Leadership Team Clinical Scholarship

Katherine McBride

Kary Christensen

Nursing Scholarship

Brenda Holowell

Sarah Little

Angela Peters

Celeste Scalf

Lamm Nursing Scholarship

Holly Blankenship

Evenstar Forbach

Denise Gomolak

Alyssa Held

Alissa Rawlinson

Clinical Scholarship

Garrett Abernathy

Elise Boyle

Alejandra Figueroa

Mallorie Hinton

Stacey Hitesman

Marie Hutchins-Jones

Molly Kitz

Byrde Nez

Karen Owens

Hayley Walch

Non-Clinical Scholarship

Monica Alday

Brett Brawley

Ryan Green

Richard Swedbergh

Freda & Neti High School Scholarship

Kendall Boon – Mingus Union High School

Justin Link – Mingus Union High School

Caitlin Moloney – Mingus Union High School

Kira Sapach – Mingus Union High School

Talon Whiteley – Mingus Union High School

Flagstaff Medical Center High School Scholarship

Tyler Billingsly – BASIS Flagstaff High School

Verde Valley Medical Center High School Scholarship

Chelsea Clark – Mingus Union High School