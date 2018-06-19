Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation awards scholarships

More than $130K awarded since 2013 to improve healthcare in Northern Arizona

  • Originally Published: June 19, 2018 12:20 p.m.

    • The Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation recently awarded 31 scholarships during Nurses’ Week.

    These awards support Northern Arizona Healthcare employees to further their education and graduating high school students who are enrolled in a healthcare-related college program.

    “The Foundation proudly offers financial assistance to support the advancement of education in the healthcare industry. With donor support, we have been able to provide more than $130,000 in scholarships since 2013,” said Richard Smith, Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation President and CEO.

    Ken and Dorothy Lamm, donors who created five scholarships for Northern Arizona Healthcare employees said, “By investing in the Foundation’s scholarship program we are helping to ensure that our community will receive the highest level of quality care, and demonstrating our sincere appreciation for the skills, hard work, and commitment of our healthcare workers.”

    For more information about the Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation visit nahealthfoundation.org

    2018 Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation Scholarship Recipients:

    Northern Arizona Healthcare Senior Leadership Team Clinical Scholarship

    Katherine McBride

    Kary Christensen

    Nursing Scholarship

    Brenda Holowell

    Sarah Little

    Angela Peters

    Celeste Scalf

    Lamm Nursing Scholarship

    Holly Blankenship

    Evenstar Forbach

    Denise Gomolak

    Alyssa Held

    Alissa Rawlinson

    Clinical Scholarship

    Garrett Abernathy

    Elise Boyle

    Alejandra Figueroa

    Mallorie Hinton

    Stacey Hitesman

    Marie Hutchins-Jones

    Molly Kitz

    Byrde Nez

    Karen Owens

    Hayley Walch

    Non-Clinical Scholarship

    Monica Alday

    Brett Brawley

    Ryan Green

    Richard Swedbergh

    Freda & Neti High School Scholarship

    Kendall Boon – Mingus Union High School

    Justin Link – Mingus Union High School

    Caitlin Moloney – Mingus Union High School

    Kira Sapach – Mingus Union High School

    Talon Whiteley – Mingus Union High School

    Flagstaff Medical Center High School Scholarship

    Tyler Billingsly – BASIS Flagstaff High School

    Verde Valley Medical Center High School Scholarship

    Chelsea Clark – Mingus Union High School

