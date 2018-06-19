Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation awards scholarships

The Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation recently awarded 31 scholarships during Nurses’ Week.
These awards support Northern Arizona Healthcare employees to further their education and graduating high school students who are enrolled in a healthcare-related college program.
“The Foundation proudly offers financial assistance to support the advancement of education in the healthcare industry. With donor support, we have been able to provide more than $130,000 in scholarships since 2013,” said Richard Smith, Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation President and CEO.
Ken and Dorothy Lamm, donors who created five scholarships for Northern Arizona Healthcare employees said, “By investing in the Foundation’s scholarship program we are helping to ensure that our community will receive the highest level of quality care, and demonstrating our sincere appreciation for the skills, hard work, and commitment of our healthcare workers.”
2018 Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation Scholarship Recipients:
Northern Arizona Healthcare Senior Leadership Team Clinical Scholarship
Katherine McBride
Kary Christensen
Nursing Scholarship
Brenda Holowell
Sarah Little
Angela Peters
Celeste Scalf
Lamm Nursing Scholarship
Holly Blankenship
Evenstar Forbach
Denise Gomolak
Alyssa Held
Alissa Rawlinson
Clinical Scholarship
Garrett Abernathy
Elise Boyle
Alejandra Figueroa
Mallorie Hinton
Stacey Hitesman
Marie Hutchins-Jones
Molly Kitz
Byrde Nez
Karen Owens
Hayley Walch
Non-Clinical Scholarship
Monica Alday
Brett Brawley
Ryan Green
Richard Swedbergh
Freda & Neti High School Scholarship
Kendall Boon – Mingus Union High School
Justin Link – Mingus Union High School
Caitlin Moloney – Mingus Union High School
Kira Sapach – Mingus Union High School
Talon Whiteley – Mingus Union High School
Flagstaff Medical Center High School Scholarship
Tyler Billingsly – BASIS Flagstaff High School
Verde Valley Medical Center High School Scholarship
Chelsea Clark – Mingus Union High School
