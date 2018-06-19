By the numbers: Mingus Union proposed budget

COTTONWOOD – Last Thursday, the Mingus Union School Board reviewed its proposed budget.

During their May 17 meeting, board members approved a 10-percent salary increase for certified 10-month staff.

They also approved a 9-percent wage increase for classified hourly personnel.

A reading of a draft of an “open letter to the community” statement on unification/consolidation was tabled as two board members were not present.

Board agendas and minutes can be found at http://www.mingusunion.com/Governing_Board

By the numbers:

• $46,457- The average salary of all teachers employed in fiscal year 2019. This is a $4,249 increase from 2018 when the average salary was $42,208. These amounts do not include Proposition 301 money. With Prop. 301 funding, the average salary for fiscal year 2019 is $55,907.

$8,199,771 - Amount budgeted for the Maintenance and Operation fund. A 15.7-percent increase from the prior fiscal year.

• 9.4 percent - Staff to pupil ratio

• -50.6 percent - Decrease in funds for instructional improvement from $174,000 to $86,000.

• 1.218.437 – Mingus’ Average Daily Membership for fiscal year 2019. An increase by 36.320 from fiscal year 2018 .