Motorcycle rider crashes into bighorn sheep on SR 260

Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority responded to a motorcycle crash on State Route 260 about 15 miles east of Camp Verde Tuesday.

The motorcycle rider collided with a bighorn sheep, according to the news release from Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority.

The accident happened at about 8:55 a.m.

“Upon arrival, units found one motorcycle with a single patient, the patient was up and walking around,” according to the news release. “The information given by DPS was that the rider had struck a bighorn sheep. After initial evaluation it was decided to fly the patient to an area trauma center. DPS was on scene and Arizona Game and Fish Dept. was called to assist with removal of the bighorn sheep.”

Arizona Game and Fish transplanted 29 Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep from a herd located west of Clifton-Morenci to Maverick Basin below the Mogollon Rim in November 2005. In November 2006 they transplanted another 31, according to a 2007 in The Verde Independent.