One person killed in semi-truck crash on I-17

Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority reported one person was killed in a semi-truck crash on Interstate 17 at about noon Wednesday.

According to a news release from Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority, the crash occurred about one mile before the runaway ramp along Copper Canyon on I-17.

The driver and occupant of a semi-truck traveling at a high rate of speed approaching the runaway truck ramp on Interstate 17 in Camp Verde Wednesday jumped from their vehicle.

“A semi-truck was traveling at a high rate of speed, both occupants of the semi jumped out and the semi continued northbound for approximately a quarter mile,” according to the news release. “One occupant was treated and flown via medical helicopter to a trauma center and there was one fatality. DPS is investigating the accident and the actual cause is unknown pending investigation.”

Traffic was backed up about a mile and half after the accident at mile post 283 and closed to one northbound lane.

Information provided by Copper Canyon Fire and Medical