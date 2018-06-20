One person killed in semi-truck crash on I-17

Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority reported one person was killed in a semi-truck crash on Interstate 17 at about noon Wednesday.
According to a news release from Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority, the crash occurred about one mile before the runaway ramp along Copper Canyon on I-17.
The driver and occupant of a semi-truck traveling at a high rate of speed approaching the runaway truck ramp on Interstate 17 in Camp Verde Wednesday jumped from their vehicle.
“A semi-truck was traveling at a high rate of speed, both occupants of the semi jumped out and the semi continued northbound for approximately a quarter mile,” according to the news release. “One occupant was treated and flown via medical helicopter to a trauma center and there was one fatality. DPS is investigating the accident and the actual cause is unknown pending investigation.”
Traffic was backed up about a mile and half after the accident at mile post 283 and closed to one northbound lane.
Information provided by Copper Canyon Fire and Medical
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.