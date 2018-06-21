Brenda Barton off ballot in District 6 Senate race

The Republican Primary for Legislative District 6 Senate seat is no longer being contested following a withdrawal by Rep. Brenda Barton, who has served LD-6 in the House of Representatives since 2013.

Barton, who announced her bid in April, resigned her candidacy following a legal challenge of her nominating petitions.

Sedona resident and registered Republican Dwight Kadar said he challenged her petition when he noticed her signature count was only 10 percent above the minimum requirement.

According to the lawsuit, Barton needed 469 valid signatures to qualify for the ballot. She submitted 505.

Objections included 322 signatures that contained the wrong date of the election. The date was listed as 8-28-2016.

One signature was missing, according to the lawsuit. It was also claimed that 16 had illegible signatures. Five signatures were missing the city or town in the address and one address was illegible.

Other objections listed in the lawsuit included:

• Three signatures with an incomplete signing date (i.e., not full day, month, year);

• Seven with date of signature out of sequence, meaning what was filled in was earlier than prior signatures or later than following signature.

• 129 people who were not registered to vote;

• 11 registered in another legislative district;

• 12 signatures were not Republicans;

• 26 duplicate signatures.

This leaves Sen. Syliva Allen unchallenged in the Republican Primary for LD6. Kadar said because a sitting incumbent was being challenged by one of the GOP’s own party members, it was something he thought was worth paying attention to.

LD-6 encompasses the Village of Oak Creek, Bridgeport, Camp Verde, Clarkdale, Cornville, Cottonwood, Verde Village, Jerome, Lake Montezuma and Sedona.