Camp Verde council votes 5-to-1 to give town manager five-year deal

CAMP VERDE -- With a 5-to-1 vote, Russ Martin now has a five-year contract with the Town of Camp Verde.

Before council’s vote, Mayor Charlie German said that the binding agreement is “still a basic one-year contract.”

“He can be terminated. He can opt out,” the mayor said.

Though the contract can end at the hand of either party at any time, it is not a one-year deal.

At least it isn’t according to Joe Butner, who’s running for a seat on the Town’s council.

“It’s five years, with consequences,” Butner told council. “The Town Manager may terminate with no consequences. But the Town may terminate with consequences.”

Butner also told council that a five-year agreement “binds three councils.”

“This one, the next one and the one after this,” he said.

Council Member Jackie Baker, who is also running for mayor in the 2018 election, was the sole dissenting vote.

Length of contract

Camp Verde resident Jim Meredith told council that Martin’s five-year deal with the Town “angers me a lot.”

“I know that Russ has done a good job,” Meredith said. “But not, not five years.”

For Martin, who’s been on the job since August 2010, it’s a “mutual” desire to stay in Camp Verde.

Not just between Martin and the Town, but also for his wife Ann.

“We’re committed to this community,” she told council and the community members who spoke against the length of contract. “We’ve been committed to this community for eight years. My husband’s phone is never off. That man has been committed since day one.”

Terms

According to the terms of the contract, Martin would be paid $127,000 in the first year of the agreement.

The contract also states that the town also agrees to a $4,000 increase in base salary “upon verification of ICMA City manager credentialing effective the next pay period following receipt of the certificate.”

“On or about” Aug. 9, 2020, Martin would receive a $5,000 bonus for being employed with the Town of Camp Verde for 10 years.

The contract also states that the annual base salary “may be increased or decreased each year, effective on the anniversary date, by the same cost of living increase or decrease factor as applicable to all town employees.

“In addition, from time to time during the period this agreement is in effect, the council may, within its sole discretion, grant the town manager such increases in salary as the council deems appropriate, if any.”

The contract can be found in council’s June 20 agenda, available online at www.campverde.az.gov/government/town-clerk/agendas-minutes-actions/2018-town-council.

