Crews respond to boat fire in Rimrock

Copper Canyon Fire and Medical responded to a boat fire in Rimrock yesterday afternoon.

Upon arrival, crews found a boat fully engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly extinguished but the boat was a total loss.

No one was home when the fire started but a homeowner did arrive and start extinguishment with a green line.

The cause of the fire was undetermined by fire personnel, the scene was turned over to the Yavapai County Sherriff's Office.

-- Information provided by Copper Canyon Fire & Medical.