Prescott PD actively investigating murder scene; suspect believed to be in Verde Valley

The Prescott Police Department (PPD) is investigation a suspected homicide in the neighborhood of South View in Prescott off of Williamson Valley Road.

Officers were initially dispatched to the 1500 block of Southview Drive late Thursday morning, June 21, to conduct a welfare check.

The request to do so came from the homeowner’s roommate, who had expressed concern for the homeowner’s welfare to officers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety along I-17 earlier in the morning, said PPD spokesman Dave Fuller.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the home, apparently murdered due to the type of injuries visible on his body.

“We really don’t know what happened here,” Fuller said at about 1:30 p.m. “We have to figure out everything from causation, to motive, to suspect, times – the who, what, where, why, when, how. We’re truly just starting at square one.”

Residents in the neighborhood said they did not see or hear anything this morning that would have made them suspect something unusual was going on in the home where the man’s body was found. The man had only lived in the neighborhood about 18 months and, though “a nice person,” was “very private,” neighbors said.

Both the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation, as the primary suspect at the moment is believed to be somewhere in the Verde Valley area.

“There’s a potential for many different areas of crime scenes involved,” Fuller said.

As released by the YCSO, the suspect is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall, wearing a black or blue shirt, black shorts and possibly black gloves. He is considered “armed and dangerous,” said YCSO spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn.

Anyone who believes they see this person is encouraged not to approach him, but instead call 911 immediately.

Whether or not the suspect is caught, Fuller said the investigation will likely take several days to conduct.

“We have to lock it down, backtrack out, get a search warrant – and that takes time – and just go step by step by step with the investigation,” he said.