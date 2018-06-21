Suspect in Prescott murder sought in Rimrock area manhunt

Yavapai County Sheriff's officers are assisting DPS and other local agencies in the search for a homicide suspect from an incident in the Prescott area earlier today, said YCSO public information officer Dwight D’Evelyn.

The search area is currently in a remote location northeast of Rimrock, Arizona in the Montezuma Well area.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a black or blue shirt, black shorts and possibly black gloves.

The suspect is "armed and dangerous," D'Evelyn said.

The Ranger One DPS helicopter and special weapons teams from surrounding communities are assisting with the search.

A Code Red, emergency notification, has been issued for the general search area.

"For residents/motorists in the area, please do not approach the suspect," D’Evelyn said. "Do not pick up hitchhikers ... call 911 if you see the suspect."

All other residents are asked to stay out of the area.

Anyone who sees the suspect should call 911.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff's Office