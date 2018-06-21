YCSO: Officers searching for homicide suspect in Rimrock area

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office has closed off Forest Road 119 in the Beaver Creek area as law enforcement officers are currently searching for a suspect in a Prescott area homicide. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

  • Originally Published: June 21, 2018 2:06 p.m.

    • The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is assisting The Arizona Department of Public Safety as well as other local agencies in the search for a homicide suspect from an incident in the Prescott area, said YCSO public information officer Dwight D’Evelyn

    "The search area is currently in a remote area north-east of Rimrock in the Montezuma Well area," he said.

    D'Evelyn said the suspect is described as a white male, six feet tall and is wearing a black or blue shirt, black shorts and possibly black gloves.

    The suspect is "armed and dangerous," D'Evelyn said.

    "For residents/motorists in the area, please do not approach the suspect," he said. "Do not pick up hitchhikers ... call 911 if you see the suspect."

