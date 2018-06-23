Cottonwood girl honored for life-saving efforts in pool

Scarlet Bartosh, 8, Cottonwood, receives an award from Cottonwood Fire Chief Mice Kuykendall Friday in recognition for her efforts to help a young child panicking and sinking in the deep end of a swimming pool. The girl was vacationing and swimming at a resort with her family earlier in June when she observed a small child swimming in the deep end of the pool lose his swim flotation device, said the chief. The child was struggling to stay afloat, but fortunately Scarlet used the training she learned in the City of Cottonwood swim program. She retrieved the flotation device and positioned the boy so he could stay afloat, Kuykendall said. Had she swam directly toward the boy without the flotation device, she may have been pulled under the water as well by the panic of the young boy, he pointed out. Scarlet was honored for her quick actions that prevented serious injury and for her commitment to using good water safety lessons. Scarlet is also a member of the Cottonwood Clippers Swim Team.