Danny Howe given three more years as middle school principal, one more year as administrator-in-charge at Camp Verde Unified

CAMP VERDE – In March, the Camp Verde School Board named Danny Howe its administrator-in-charge through the 2018-2019 school year.

Tuesday, the school district’s governing board extended Howe’s tenure as the middle school’s principal for three more years.

At its June 19 governance team retreat and work session, the Camp Verde School Board approved Howe’s the revised contract and extra duty assignment.

Howe said on Wednesday that “as long as things are going well,” he will continue in both roles.

“Bringing the district together, unifying the district to do its best for our students and for the community” are Howe’s goals as the district’s lead administrator, he said.

“At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about,” he said.

Though students – and schools – are always encouraged to “raise their test scores,” Howe said that scores are “not an accurate measure of education.”

At Tuesday’s retreat, the Camp Verde School Board also discussed the various areas of focus for its strategic plan.

The areas of focus, said governing board member Helen Freeman, were grouped into four areas: learning and growth focus, customer focus, financial focus, and infrastructure focus.

“We talked about what was on the chart to make sure we all understood what was meant by what was there and made a few revisions,” Freeman said.

