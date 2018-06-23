Filing deadline for school board elections Aug. 8

VERDE VALLEY – With the candidates filing deadline scheduled for Aug. 8, six of the Verde Valley’s seven school districts each have three openings on their district’s governing board.

But four of those seven school board races this November have fewer candidates than job openings.

In Beaver Creek, incumbent Betty Hart has been joined by Rimrock resident and former Mingus Union employee Brandi Bateman. But Beaver Creek has three openings on its board, as the seats of Hart, Jo Burke and Karen Dufresne come up for election and only Hart and Bateman have pulled a candidate packet.

Camp Verde School Board President Tim Roth is his district’s sole applicant thus far. But the terms of fellow board members Kitty McDowell and Bob Simbric also expire on Dec. 31, and neither has pulled a candidate packet.

Other openings on Verde Valley school boards

In Clarkdale-Jerome, both Laurie Lozano and Dale Williams have pulled their candidacy packets, while Becky O’Banion has yet to pick up the requisite paperwork.

The Verde Valley’s career and technology education district – Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education – has three opening this year. But one of those representatives is definitely not returning.

After 18 years, Steve Dockray said Wednesday that “it’s time for someone else to step up and serve.”

VACTE board members Steve Pike, who represents Camp Verde, and Leland Wieweck, who represents the Mingus Union district, have both pulled packets to return to the school board.

Yavapai College

Yavapai College’s District Governing Board has two openings, District 1 and District 3. Current board member Connie Harris has pulled a candidacy packet to remain District 3 representative. Former Verde Valley Board Advisory Committee Member Paul Chevalier has also pulled a packet for District 3.

Phillip Dixon, Lee Greene and Wayne Meddaugh have also picked up their paperwork to serve as the college’s District 1 representative. But current District 1 rep Ray Sigafoos has not yet pulled an election packet.

Things you should know about Nov. 6 school board elections

The Candidate filing period is from July 9 through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8.

Anyone who would like to challenge the petitions of any of the candidates would have until Aug. 22 to do so.

Sept. 27 is the deadline for anyone who would like to file as a write-in candidate for an election that may be cancelled, or for an election that has not been cancelled.

To be able to vote in this election, Oct. 9 is the last date to register to vote.

During the filing period, a candidate must file the following original documents with YCESA to appear on the ballot: Nomination Paper or Statement of Organization, Affidavit of Qualification, Candidate Data Sheet, and Petition Signatures. The number of required signatures will vary by district.

Most of the necessary documents are available at the YCESA website, http://ycesa.com/election-services, all except the petition sheet for signatures.

According to YCESA Education Elections Coordinator Jenn Nelson, “we prefer that they contact us for [petition sheets], then we can keep track of who is pulling nomination paperwork online.”

The YCESA website also includes links for the next elections, an explanation of the election process, as well as an updated list of all candidates for each of the county’s school board elections.

For more information, call Jenn Nelson at 928-442-5138 or email her at jenn.nelson@yavapai.us.

Or visit http://ycesa.com/election-services/ for more information or if interested in serving on one of the Verde Valley’s school boards.

Verde Valley school board openings

3- Beaver Creek Elementary School District

3- Camp Verde Unified School District

3- Clarkdale-Jerome Elementary School District

3- Cottonwood-Oak Creek Elementary School District

3- Mingus Union School District

3- Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education

2- Yavapai College District Governing Board