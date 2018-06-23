Letter: Cottonwood police, fire prompt, courteous, knowledgeable

Editor:

I would like to give kudos and my most heartfelt thanks to the exceptional members of the Cottonwood fire and police departments, who are a remarkable band of helpers.



I have had to request assistance from these wonderful people on a number of occasions in the last three years. They are prompt, courteous and knowledgeable, and we are blessed to have them in our city.

There are two of their services which seem to be well-kept “secrets”. The most important one is the “lock box” service. The fire department will install a “lock box” outside your front door, which contains a key to your abode.



It can only be opened by the fire department. Thus when one has fallen or needs help of any kind inside the home, and cannot get to the door to unlock it, the rescuers have immediate access to assess the situation.



They will also change the batteries in one’s smoke detectors once a year. Both of the foregoing services are free. Just call. An added bonus - they are all really good looking.

Merlyn Brown

Cottonwood