Mingus looks at legal firms to explore validity of consolidation bill

The Mingus Union School Board voted unanimously Wednesday to explore legal counsel options in exploring the validity of the district consolidation bill, SB1254.

Board Member James Ledbetter made the motion to retain as counsel the firms of Ballard Spahr and Gust Rosenfeld. He said the board has not yet decided on a rate.

According to the bill, which passed on May 16, if voters were to say yes to consolidation in November, Mingus would merge within the Cottonwood-Oak Creek boundaries, leaving Clarkdale-Jerome out of the new district.

Earlier this month, the board unanimously agreed that consolidation between Mingus Union and Cottonwood-Oak Creek was not in the best interest of students.

The Mingus Union High School Board meets in the school’s library. Mingus Union is located at 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood. Call (928) 634-0580 for more information.

The district posts a copy of the agenda no less than 24 hours before the meeting. The agenda can be found at www.mingusunion.com/Governing_Board.