A new road for the Verde Valley? Yavapai County wants to hear from you

Yavapai County is studying a potential new roadway connecting Cornville Road to State Route 260 and needs to hear from you. The study team has launched a website at www.VerdeConnect.com that includes a public online survey.

“We need to hear from the community about this potential new route,” said County Supervisor Tom Thurman. “The online survey will be available all summer and prepare us for public meetings this fall.”

The study includes technical and environmental analysis to determine the best route that will minimize impact on the natural setting while accomplishing the objectives for the transportation network.

Supervisor Randy Garrison added, “This is one of the most important initiatives in this County. This new route could reduce emergency response times, relieve congestion, and provide a critical link for our network. We need to hear from our residents and businesses, and make this a community conversation.”

In public meetings this fall, results from the online survey will be shared and other project information will be presented. Eventually, a preferred route will be chosen. There is currently no funding to build this new road, but this study is an essential step toward securing funds.

Please take a minute to visit www.VerdeConnect.com to learn more about the study, view interactive maps, and complete the short survey. For more information contact Kristin Darr at 602-750-7139.