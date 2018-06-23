Obituary: Mary Lou Carter 1930-2018

Mary Lou Carter, born Nov. 13, 1930, in Bagley, Iowa, died May 30, 2018, in Camp Verde, Arizona.

Mary is survived by son, Edward F. Carter (Debbie); daughter, Lisa K. Schwake (Jacque); daughter, Karen T. Tondreau (Martin); brother, Jerry Ayers; grandmother to Amber, Megan, Cory & Riley Tondreau of Lancaster, California, Taylor, Madison & Lindsay Carter of Raleigh, No. Carolina.



Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Robert R. Carter; her parents, Martin & Theressa Ayers; brothers, Joe and Jim Harris; sister, Lois Ackelson; and brother, John Ayers.



Mary spent her most of her retirement volunteering at Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, California, until she moved to Arizona in 2011.



No services at this time.

Contributions may be made to Valley View Care (hospice home), 421 Willard St., Cottonwood AZ 86326



Information provided by survivors.