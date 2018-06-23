Trading Places? Jason Finger, Anita Glazar pull election packets for each others’ school districts

VERDE VALLEY – Longtime Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board member Jason Finger has pulled an election packet not only to retain his spot on the school board, but also has pulled an election packet to run for the Mingus Union School Board.

And long-time Mingus Union School Board member Anita Glazar has pulled a packet to join the Cottonwood-Oak Creek school board – but she has not pulled a packet to stay on the Mingus board.

So far, no other current school board members in the Verde Valley are considering a switch from one board to another.

For the Nov. 6 election, candidate packets can be turned in to the Yavapai County Education Service Agency between July 9 and Aug. 8.

Yavapai County Education Service Agency – also known as YCESA – is located at 2970 Centerpointe East Drive in Prescott, AZ 86301.

For more information, visit the YCESA website at http://ycesa.com.

Who else is running for Verde Valley’s school boards?

Though election packets are still available, other candidates for the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board include Paul Anderson, Mindy Bejarano, Neil Manzenberger and current C-OC board member Eric Marcus.

Joining Finger on the list of Mingus Union applicants are Stephen Currie and Carol Teaque.

Not on the list of prospective Mingus Union board members is current board member Steve Gesell.

Gesell, also chief of police with the City of Cottonwood, said that “personal and professional” commitments will keep him from running again for the Mingus Union School Board.

Visit http://ycesa.com/election-services/ for more information or if interested in serving on one of the Verde Valley’s school boards.