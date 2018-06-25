Adrift Assemblages at Jerome Art Walk July 7

Ceramic and Wood Artist, Ann Metlay, of Adrift Assemblages, will be displaying a select group of pieces at Red Bench Gallery during the month of July, beginning with an Opening Reception during the Jerome First Saturday Art Walk on Saturday, July 7th, from 5-8 p.m.

“At the age of 70 I reinvented myself as an artist. After spending more than 65 years using words to describe what I saw, what I believed, and what I felt, I ran out of words.

I found the gnarled, twisted sticks of desert woods spoke for themselves, told their own stories. I found lumps of clay to squeeze between my fingers as I shape it into a base for my wood, an abstract face or a vessel.” - Ann Metlay

Stop by and meet Ann on July 7th, relax in our comfy studio and enjoy the views of Jerome through our wall of windows. A complimentary glass of wine and free “Starving Artist

Soup” and snacks will be available, as well as live local music by Cellist, Laina, and tarotcard readings by Darlene Jordan.

Red Bench Gallery is located at the Jerome Art Center, 885 Hampshire Avenue, in Building A, Studio 306, Jerome, AZ 86331. Call 928.793.6233 for more information.