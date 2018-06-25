Bodyscapes, lines, curves & angles art show

Photographer, Lee Otsubo, will be displaying a select group of prints at Red Bench Gallery during the month of July, beginning with an Opening Reception during the Jerome First Saturday Art Walk on Saturday, July 7th, from 5-8 p.m.

Lee Otsubo has enjoyed a multifaceted career (some call it a checkered past) including engineer, professor, marketer, salesman, consultant and entrepreneur. Combining strengths and lessons drawn from these disparate experiences, Lee’s photography amuses, confounds, pleases, annoys or in general, elicits a response, be it good or bad but never indifferent. Lee is a Master Printer who has dissected the art & science of light, color, inks and media to produce award winning prints. His current passions are museum worthy prints and nude bodyscapes.

Stop by and meet Lee on July 7th, relax in our comfy studio and enjoy the views of Jerome through our wall of windows.

Red Bench Gallery is located at the Jerome Art Center, 885 Hampshire Avenue, in Building A, Studio 306, Jerome, AZ 86331.

Contact info: 928.793.6233

https://redbenchgallery.weebly.com/