Cellist Johansen performs Bach along the Camino de Santiago in acclaimed film

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud present a one-night only special premiere of the award-winning new documentary “Strangers on the Earth” on Tuesday, July 3 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Europe’s most popular pilgrimage, the Camino de Santiago attracts wayfarers of all stripes to walk its ancient paths in search of meaning. One such pilgrim is Dane Johansen, an American cellist who ventured to walk the Camino with his instrument on his back, performing music for his fellow pilgrims along the way.

“Strangers on the Earth” follows the extraordinary — almost foolishly ambitious — mission of the Cleveland Orchestra cellist to traverse the storied paths of Europe’s famed pilgrimage trail, the Camino de Santiago. Johansen’s singular quest to walk the 600-mile trail carrying his cello on his back sets him apart from most other pilgrims. His goal: to perform and record Bach’s Cello Suites in 36 ancient churches along the way.

The musician — who foresaw the walk primarily as a recording project — is surprised by the demands that greet him daily as he arrives exhausted at each church only to find it filled with an expectant audience. The recordings of his performances of the Cello Suites provide the film’s contemplative soundtrack.

An experiential piece of filmmaking, “Strangers on the Earth” brings to audiences a musical artist’s personal journey set against a universal backdrop.

“Strangers on the Earth” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, July 3 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.