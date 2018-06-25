Don’t miss these Fourth of July festivities around the Verde Valley

Independence Day falls on a Wednesday this year but that isn’t stopping the Uncle Sam festivities. From parades to picnics to fireworks and even water slides, you won’t want to miss this day of celebrations.

Here are some Independence day events happening around the Verde Valley.

Clarkdale

Start your day early with old-fashioned Fourth of July festivities kicking off at 7 a.m. at the Clarkdale Town Park, 1001 Main Street. Events conclude at 11 a.m.

The annual Kids’ Parade will start at 9 a.m. from the Clarkdale-Jerome School, down Main Street past Town Park and finish at Town Hall. Prizes will be issued for: Best Decorated Pet, Best Decorated Bicycle, Best Decorated Wagon, Most Patriotic, and Most Original.



Those interested in participating must register starting at 8:15 a.m. at the Clarkdale-Jerome School. There is no pre-registration prior to the day of the event nor a cost to enter. Parade rules and registration forms are available online at: http://www.clarkdale.az.gov. Winners will be announced at the Town Park at 10:30 a.m.



The Town of Clarkdale is seeking volunteers to assist with the event. The list of volunteer opportunities are available on the Town’s website.

10’ x 10’ vending spaces are available. The fee for a vendor space is $15 with a current Clarkdale Business License. For an additional $5 you can purchase a one-day business license to participate. The deadline to secure a permit and space is Wednesday, June 27th.

If you would like to secure a vendor space, volunteer, or find out more on Clarkdale’s Old-Fashioned 4th of July contact Clarkdale Community Services at 928-639-2460, email community.services@clarkdale.az.gov or visit the town’s website: http://www.clarkdale.az.gov

Cottonwood

Pre-show activities for Cottonwood’s Independence Day Extravaganza begin at 4 p.m. with games, water slide, inflatable rides and watermelon eating contests at the Cottonwood Kids Park on 12th Street and adjacent to the Verde Valley Fairgrounds.

Free food will be provided courtesy of Fry’s Food & Drug and prepared by the Knights of Columbus from 4-6 p.m.

Wristbands will be available for purchase on-site for the kids’ games. Soft drinks, glow necklaces and other items will also be available for purchase during the event through the Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission.

The countdown to Northern Arizona’s fireworks display begins at 7:45 p.m. with music, presentations, and a patriotic salute by the VFW Color Guard. At 8:45 p.m., grab a blanket or lawn chair and settle in for 35 minutes of lights.

Admission is free. Fair parking only $1 and benefits a local non-profit youth organization.



This event is co-sponsored by Fry’s Food & Drug, Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce, Taylor Waste, Verde Valley Fair Association, Verde/Clarkdale Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus, Jennifer Griffin State Farm, Nice Jons, and Minerals Research.

Jerome

Jerome community members will be assembling outside the firehouse at 9:30 for a parade around the town. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and will feature classic vehicles and the Jerome Ukulele Orchestra.

Beaver Creek

The Beaver Creek Parade will leave the Sycamore Park area in Lake Montezuma at 9:00 a.m. and travel south on Montezuma Avenue past the Village Square. This year the Grand Marshal is Verna Shafer and Junior Marshal is Abigail Jensen.

Parade entrants should sign up at the Montezuma Rimrock Fire Station or call 928-567-9401. The festivities and pancake breakfast will be in Rollins Park at the Lake Montezuma Village Square.

The BC Kiwanis Duck Race will be on Wet Beaver Creek by Sycamore Park. For inquiries about display tables, entertainment and activities please call Carol Keeton, Kiwanis Past President, at 928-606-4050.

Sedona

The Sedona Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a free Fourth of July Wet Fest 2018, noon to 4 p.m. at the Sedona Community Pool, 570 Posse Ground Rd.



This water event takes place both inside the Sedona Community Pool enclosure as well as the surrounding outside area. There will be inflatable water slides in addition to the Community Pool slide. We’ll have music and lunch items will be for sale. Bring a chair and join us for a family-friendly, patriotic day.

Special thanks to APS for their support for the event, and thanks to Summit Life for managing the inflatable area outside of the pool.

For more details and information on other Parks and Rec events visit sedonaaz.gov/parks.

Camp Verde

Cliff Castle Casino will be hosting its own Independence Day with food, fireworks and fun starting at 4 p.m. at their Stargazer Pavilion. A free picnic with chips and hot dogs will be available as well as activities and inflatables for the kids.

Fireworks, if weather permits, will begin at 9:15 p.m.