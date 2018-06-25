EF Productions presents Celebrate America show

EF Productions presents the 18th Annual Celebrate America: 1940s USO Holiday Radio Show, June 29-July 1 at 7 p.m. nightly. The performance will take you back in time to December in the 1940s. The show recreates a World War II USO canteen where soldiers would be fed and entertained.

The production is done in the style of a live radio broadcast to the troops overseas. The show features a full cast and crew of over 75, live big band orchestra, swing dancers, and comedy acts.

This year’s show has been updated with some new scenes and music you will be sure to love.

Back again by popular demand will be a special Dinner Theater Show on Saturday, June 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the dinner theater event are only $25 per person and include a 1940’s dinner, live big band orchestra, dancing, and the presentation of the show.

Be sure to check out the multiple levels of seating that makes the show affordable for anyone. Please refer to the seating diagram online.

Ticket prices range from $6-$15 and can be purchased through the box office, over the phone (888)-71-TICKETS, or on the web at www.efproductions.org.

Cash, check, and major credit cards are accepted. There are no additional fees or taxes on top of the ticket price as they are all inclusive. Tickets prices will increase $2 per ticket when you purchase them the day of show at the door.

Everyone is asked to bring a non perishable food donation to give at the door to benefit local foster children. Suggested items are bottled water, granola bars, fruit snacks, pudding cups, apple sauce cups, microwaveable macaroni andcheese cups, etc.

Come experience the nostalgia of this period in our nation’s history. You will laugh and cry as you relive the memorable moments of the greatest generation.

Celebrate America is proudly brought to you by Lawyers Title Betsy LeTarte, Mingus Mountain Real Estate Kris Anderson, Plaza Bonita, Randall’s Restaurant, Larry Green Cottonwood, Hyundai Cottonwood, Paul’s RV Service,Dave & Betsy LeTarte, Phoenix Cement, and Money In The Mail.

For more information please call the box office at EF Productions at (928)-634-3034 Ext 102 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 pm. EF Productions is located at 1580 East Fir Street in Cottonwood (1 block west of Mingus Union High School).

Be sure to visit on the web at www.efproductions.org for lots more information about the show, seating diagram, and to watch the trailer and don’t forget to connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.