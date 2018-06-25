New movies coming to theaters June 29

Leave No Trace

Bleecker Street Media

Director: Debra Granik

Writers: Debra Granik, Peter Rock

Producers: Anne Rosellini, Linda Reisman, et al.

Cast: Ben Foster, Dale Dickey, Jeff Kober, Thomasin McKenzie, Ayanna Berkshire, Dana Millican, Peter James DeLuca, et. al.

A father and his thirteen year-old daughter are living in an ideal existence in a vast urban park in Portland, Oregon, when a small mistake derails their lives forever.

Rated PG for thematic material throughout.

Three Identical Strangers

CNN Films

Director: Tim Wardle

Producers: Becky Read, et. al.

Cast: Silvi Alzetta-Reali, Eddy Galland, Ron Guttman, et. al.

Three complete strangers accidentally discover that they are identical triplets, separated at birth. The 19-year-olds’ joyous reunion catapults them to international fame, but it also unlocks an extraordinary and disturbing secret that goes beyond their own lives - and could transform our understanding of human nature forever.

Rated PG-13 for some mature thematic material.