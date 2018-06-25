Rock Band OvO performs two Arizona concerts 4th of July weekend

The eclectic rock band OvO will be performing this year during the July 4th weekend, first Friday night at The Spirit Room in Jerome, then Saturday night at the Main Stage in Cottonwood.

OvO features Tommy ‘Rocks’ Anderson on lead vocals, acoustic and electric guitars, internationally known guitar phenom Joe Berger of New York City on lead guitar, Kyle Scarborough from Houston on keys, Pablo Richards on bass, and John F. Kennedy on drums.

OvO performs the obscure hits of some of the world’s biggest bands, covering songs by The Who, Santana, Warren Zevon, Frank Zappa, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Supertramp, Elton John, Jimi Hendrix and The Beatles. OvO recorded a double-live CD “Live from Jerome” five years ago, and their CDs will be available at the show.

OvO (The Owl Band) formed seven years ago, and performs in Arizona twice a year following the NAMM music conventions, first in Phoenix in January, then again in the Verde valley area in early July . The band has been joined onstage in the past by Grammy award-winning guitarist and producer Larry Mitchell.

This year the band will perform at two venues in Arizona : Jerome’s Spirit Room on Friday July 6th and Saturday, July 7th at Main Stage in Cottonwood. Opening the show at Main Stage will be the Phoenix band “Serious Play”.

Show times for both shows are 8 p.m.

Joe Berger has just finished performing for two weeks in Tokyo; after returning from shows in Japan he will be playing NYC and Nashville before performing in the Verde valley. Last year Joe Berger performed in China,Thailand, Japan, Norway, Germany, Greece and the USA. And for more than four decades, Joe has mixed or shared the stage with artists including John Entwistle (WHO), Jack Bruce (CREAM), Leslie West (MOUNTAIN), Vangelis, Jon Anderson (YES), Billy Cobham, Jon Hammond, Lee Oskar (WAR), Brian

Johnson & Cliff Williams (AC/DC), Cheap Trick and thousands more. Joe has his own model of guitar, “The Wildman,” created by JJ Guitars in England.

“Doctor” Kyle Scarborough has been playing keyboards in the Houston area for the past 25 years, prescribing his blend of blues, country, and rock & roll all over Texas every chance he gets. He currently plays with Different Beast, providing entertainment in festivals and music venues throughout the Houston area.

Pablo Richards is a bassist, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist who has been a professional musician since coming of age in his Phoenix Valley stomping grounds. He performed with Tommy Anderson in the Beatles band “Ringo McLennonSon”; he now lives and performs on the sunny beaches of Florida with some of the top names on the Florida coast.

Drummer John F. Kennedy (“JFK”), like the other members of the band, has also been a working musician since childhood. For the last twenty years, he has played drums in several variety bands in the White

Mountains of Arizona, including Rim Rockers, Backbeat and Siringo. As teenagers the band attended Agua Fria High School together in Avondale AZ ( “The Agua Fria ‘Owls’ “), a school which also produced other amazing musicians Mark Murdock (Brand X) and Matt Cartsonis (Warren Zevon, Ringo Starr, Van Dyke Parks, Glen Campbell, John McEuen, Steve Martin, The Austin Lounge Lizards & more).

Singer Tommy Anderson, aka “Tommy Rocks,” (www.TommyRocks.net) is a well-known entertainer in Arizona, both as a solo acoustic rock performer, as well as with his side projects the Jerome Ukulele Orchestra, The Beatles, the Tommy Rocks Trio, the Sedona Ukulele Posse, Captain Howdy and OvO.

Tommy is best known as a singer, guitarist, bassist and ukulele player who performs heavily in the area, and is known for his Beatles show on the Final Friday of each month at Vino Di Sedona. In 2017 Tommy acted and starred as ‘Mr. Death’ in the musical western opera “Maude, Billy and ‘Mr. D “ written by Katie Lee. On top of performing nearly 175 nights last year, Tommy teaches music and also owns a music store in Jerome called“Tommy Rocks”.

Be sure to check out the band’s videos on YouTube : search words OvO, Joe Berger, Tommy Anderson and Tommy Rocks. OvO’s double-live CD “Live from Ghost Town Studios” and “Live from The Spirit Room” are available at the show and at Tommy Rocks music store in Jerome.