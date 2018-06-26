ADOT: Brush fire closes I-17 south of Camp Verde

Video from the fire that has closed I-17 between SR 260 and SR 169. Southbound drivers may take SR 260 through Payson to SR 87. Northbound drivers, may use SR 169 through Prescott to SR 89 northbound to I-40 eastbound to reach #Flagstaff. pic.twitter.com/cqKiSRUeQf — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 26, 2018 by Arizona DOT

CAMP VERDE -- Interstate 17 is closed as crews respond to a brush fire between State Route 260 and State Route 169.

The highway is closed at milepost 284. There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen, according to the Arizona Department of Transporation.

Southbound drivers may take SR260 through Payson to State Route 87.

All I-17 northbound traffic now needs to exit onto State Route 69. Northbound traffic is being turned around at SR 169.

Check az511.gov/traffic/ for live updates.

