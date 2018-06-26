ADOT: Brush fire closes I-17 south of Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE -- Interstate 17 is closed as crews respond to a brush fire between State Route 260 and State Route 169.
The highway is closed at milepost 284. There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen, according to the Arizona Department of Transporation.
Southbound drivers may take SR260 through Payson to State Route 87.
All I-17 northbound traffic now needs to exit onto State Route 69. Northbound traffic is being turned around at SR 169.
Check az511.gov/traffic/ for live updates.
