Archaeology center opens Native American Heritage Pathway

CAMP VERDE – Although the Verde Valley Archaeology Center is all-in on the Saturday opening of its Native American Heritage Pathway, the volunteer-generated traditional use garden will “will always be ongoing,” said the head of the volunteer group.

Gerry Quotskuyva is director of Verde Valley Ancestral Gardens, the volunteer group that first developed, then has maintained the pathway’s garden. Many of the members connected to Verde Valley Ancestral Gardens were also responsible for the traditional use garden that used to call home the Montezuma Well.

“This is everything we did at the Well, but we’re enhancing it,” Quotskuyva said.

Beans, squash and corn are just some of the domesticates – natural vegetation – that grow in the garden.

The Native American Heritage Pathway, located at Homestead Parkway and SR 260, will open bright and early at 9 a.m.

Saturday’s opening of the trail is more of a soft opening, said Ken Zoll, director of the Verde Valley Archaeology Center, as a grand opening and ribbon cutting are tentatively scheduled for September once Homestead Parkway has been paved.

For this weekend’s opening, pathway hosts will be on site to answer questions. Moving forward, the privately-owned park will be open daily from dawn to dusk, free of charge.

Traditional use garden

Although the garden is not open to the public, anyone interested in donating their time to work in the garden can contact Quotskuyva at 928-300-2206 or through https://www.facebook.com/VerdeValleyAncestralGardens.

“We’re building the heart for the center,” Quotskuyva said of the traditional use garden. “This is what follows the seasons.”

The purpose of the Native American Heritage Garden is to represent plants that were “important to the prehistoric and Native American people of the Verde Valley,” according to the purpose statement of the Verde Valley Ancestral Gardens group.

“The garden will be a place where visitors can see up close the plants used by the Native peoples of the Verde Valley,” the purpose statement continued. “Center members and others will have opportunities to learn about and participate in the growing of domesticated plants and collection of wild plants used on a daily basis by the Sinagua, Hohokam, Yavapai and Apache. This learning experience will foster an understanding of how Native peoples used their farming skills and intimate knowledge of their surrounding environment to provide a sustainable lifestyle for many centuries.”

Native American Heritage Pathway

The Verde Valley Archaeology Center was able to develop a .41-mile interpretive trail thanks to a grant from the National Park Service’s River, Trails and Conservation Program.

Additional contributions to the trail’s development came from the Old Guys, various Archaeology Center members, and the Yavapai-Apache Nation, who donated the gravel for the trail.

Along the trail there are several interpretive exhibit signs that describe pit house structures, village life, area wildlife and prehistoric hunting practices, as well as an exhibit that tells about the Yavapai-Apache Nation.

The traditional use garden also includes three exhibit signs on prehistoric farming.

According to Zoll, the Yavapai-Apache Nation plans to erect a traditional wickiup along the pathway in the near future.

How to get there

The Native American Heritage Pathway is located on Homestead Parkway, the first stop light east of I-17 off SR 260. The portion of Homestead Parkway that fronts the property and trail is currently a dirt road, but is passable by cars.

The road is scheduled to be paved during July and August, Zoll said. Once the road project is completed, a formal dedication and grand opening will be planned.

For more information on the Native American Heritage Pathway or the Verde Valley Archaeology Center, call 928-567-0066 or visit www.vvarchcenter.org.

