Camp Verde council could approve development plan for RV park

CAMP VERDE – Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council could approve the final development plan for an RV park located on approximately 65 acres just northwest of the I-17/SR 260 interchange.
The developer, Red Moon Development, has already rezoned the land as a Planned Area Development – Ordinance 2018-A432 – for the RV park, according to the June 27 agenda packet.
According to the staff report for the agenda item, the Planned Area Development designation required a final site plan review by the Planning & Zoning Commission for a recommendation to council for approval prior to issuing building permits.
On June 7, the commission reviewed the development plan and forwarded a recommendation for approval to the council.
Before council considers approving the park’s final development plan, it first will consider approving a development agreement between Red Moon Development and the Town of Camp Verde.
Also Wednesday, council will consider the following items:
-Council could approve an use permit for Tonya Wiertzema of Nashwa Farms. The permit would allow for agri-tourism in a residential-rural zoning district for an event ranch on an approximately 60-acre parcel located at 3500 W. Mahoney Road.
The Camp Verde Town Council will hear Planning and Zoning matters at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.
A copy of the June 27 agenda can be found at www.campverde.az.gov/government/town-clerk/agendas-minutes-actions/2018-town-council/.
