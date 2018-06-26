Camp Verde, Valley Academy to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday

COTTONWOOD – The Camp Verde and Valley Academy school boards will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss student data in career and technical education courses, last year’s budget, as well as estimated budget splits between the two districts in fiscal year 2018-2019.
The joint meeting, which will be held at the offices of Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education, will start with a facility tour and will also include a discussion of Camp Verde Unified School District’s current career and technical education offerings, and a discussion of Valley Academy’s on-site – central campus – CTE course offerings for fiscal year 2018-2019.
The Valley Academy Governing Board will meet at 4 p.m., in the District Governing Board Room, located at 3405 E. SR 89A, Building B in Cottonwood.
A copy of the agenda can be found no later than 24 hours before the meeting at www.vacte.com/agendas-1.html.
Call 928-634-7131 for more information.
Comments
Pintobeans 4 hours, 42 minutes ago
Drastic shortages in the trucking industry. Not every kid is going to be a member of the Mensa Society.