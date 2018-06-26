Cottonwood briefs: Council appoints two members to boards

Cottonwood Council appoints two members to boards

Cottonwood City Council appointed two members to separate boards during last week’s regular session.

One appointment was made to the Board of Adjustments and the other to the Parks and Recreation Commission.

According to staff documents, five Board of Adjustment seats are currently vacant. Thomas Disisto, who was the only applicant, was appointed to the board.

“I’d like to serve the community,” he said while addressing council. “I feel as though I have a lot to offer in respect to my past.”

Disisto served the Jerome Elks Lodge for two years as an exalted ruler. He was also on the Board of Directors for the Verde Santa Fe Golf Course.

Gary Foresman was appointed to the Parks and Recreation Commission. He will be taking over the seat of appointed member Vanessa DaVee.

Foresman said he hopes to improve the commission’s practices in restoring the Verde River and local watershed.

City awards $14.5K in grants to local nonprofits

Cottonwood City Council awarded 14.5K in grants last week to two local nonprofits; Verde Valley Homeless Coalition and Discing 4Kids.

Members of the Building Community Grants Committee reviewed the applications of these two organizations and recommended that council allocate $12,000 to VVHC and $2,500 to Discing 4Kids

According to the organization’s website, Discing 4Kids is a no-cost after-school disc golf program designed to teach kids a healthy lifestyle.

Discing4Kids Executive Director Eddie Diaz said he has more than 2,000 children in his program.

“I have made a commitment that I’ll never charge the children a dime,” he said. “This is a free program that we have been able to instill in our community.”

To learn more about Discing 4Kids, visit www.discing4kids.org.

Raena Avalon, Executive Director for the VVHC said she is excited about the prospects of opening a drop-in center.

“Our purpose is to give individuals who are experienced in homelessness a safe place they can use,” she said.

Transit service to operate July 4

Cottonwood Area Transit (CAT) will operate regular service on Wednesday, July 4. All services will be running for the Red Line, Blue Line, Yellow Line, Green Line, Paratransit, and Lynx. All rides will be free.

The CAT administrative offices will be closed on Wednesday, July 4, Independence Day.

Any ADA riders that want a ride on Wednesday, July 4, or Thursday, July 5, are encouraged to call the CAT office no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3. The CAT office will open at its usual time of 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 5. CAT offices may be contacted at 928-634-2287.

CAT provides ADA Paratransit service and four fixed routes serving Cottonwood, Clarkdale and Verde Villages, as well as Verde Lynx commuter service to Sedona. CAT also connects with Yavapai-Apache Nation Transit to provide connections to Camp Verde and Greyhound. For more information about Verde Valley public transportation, please call the CAT office at 938-634-2287.

Cottonwood adopts new municipal code

Cottonwood City Council adopted an ordinance last week to follow a uniform fire and building code.

According to staff documents, the city has been operating under 2009 International Building and Fire codes which are now out of date.

The State adopted the 2012 International code series in 2012 which requires the city’s fire and medical department to apply those standards to their practices. They have been enforcing the 2012 international code for the last year.

After some research of surrounding areas, city staff found that most jurisdictions already follow the 2012 code. Some updated changes to the code include minimum plumbing facilities and fire emergency and planning preparedness.

