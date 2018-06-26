Jerome Town Council fills design review board

JEROME – Two of the five design review board applicants, Michael Harvey and John McDonald, attended the special meeting of the Jerome Town Council Wednesday.

One applicant rescinded their application prior to the meeting.

Council member Alex Barber reminded the room at the June 6 meeting, three of the applicants waited three hours for the appointment agenda item and council voted to table it.

Steve Pontious and John McDonald were appointed by the council. In addition to the liaison appointed by the planning and zoning commission, the design and review board will now be able to reach a quorum for the first time in weeks.

“Thank you,” Council Member Hunter Bachrach thanked the two applicants present at the end of the meeting.

The Town of the Jerome is seeking an applicant for the board of adjustment.