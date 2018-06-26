Obituary: Arthur Loomis Hanson 1925-2018

Arthur Loomis Hanson passed away on June 17, 2018, after breaking a hip and having several surgeries. He was 92 years old.

He was born in De Moines, Iowa, Oct. 30, 1925, to Arthur Loomis Hanson and Hazel Stewart Hanson.





He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Elizabeth, Francis and Annette, as well as his daughters Carolyn, Janet and Beverly.

He is survived by daughter Joan Adams of Lubbock, Texas, and his long-time companion, Jean McConnell of Camp Verde, Arizona. He is also survived by grandsons Geoffrey (Kelly) and Jonathan (MegAn) Ashley, Scott (Amanda) and Greg Adams, Kevin (Kelli) Jones and granddaughter Alison Jones.

He also had several great-grandchildren: Bailey, Ethan and Jeremiah Adams, Cheyenne Carter and Nehemiah Saldana (Scott); Justin, Ryan and Keran Adams (Greg); Desi Jones (Kevin); and Dorothy Ashley (Jonathan).



Art joined the Army Air Corp in 1944 and married Marion Witzel. He learned to fly and attended college, but the war ended before he saw any action. He was honorably discharged on May 8, 1946, and worked in various jobs in the Chicago, Illinois, area until he moved to California in 1950.



In 1972, Art went back to flying and got his Private License in 1972, and bought a broken Cessna 210 and put it back together. He loved flying and ultimately got his Commercial and Instrument Ratings. He flew for the Coast Guard Auxiliary and The Civil Air Patrol.

Through these activities, he met Jean McConnell, who also owned an airplane and was a Flight Instructor. Art made friends wherever he went.

His two favorite activities in life were flying airplanes and working with guns. He was a life member of the National Rifle Association, a Conservative Republican and Federal Fire Arms Dealer.

He and Jean McConnell built a home with a hangar at Montezuma Airpark and moved from California in 1994, where they lived until he was moved to a dementia facility in January 2018.





In retirement, Art bought and sold guns, repaired guns and made many good friends. His smiling face will be missed by a great many people. Rest in peace, Art.



