Public gets chance to weigh in on Mingus’ $8.2M budget Thursday

COTTONWOOD – Two weeks after approving the district’s proposed budget for 2018-2019, the Mingus Union School Board is expected to approve the official budget at a 6 p.m. meeting Thursday.

But not before the public is given the opportunity to ask questions of the Mingus Union School Board, as stated in the board’s June 28 agenda.

At the district’s June 14 meeting, the Mingus Union School Board approved a proposed budget that included recommendations by the district’s salary and benefits committee to increase certified 10-month staff – teachers and counselors – by 10 percent, and to increase the wages of its classified hourly personnel by 9 percent.

The district’s budget for fiscal year 2018-2019 projects about $8.2 million in Maintenance and Operations expenditures, and perhaps more importantly, estimates an average increase of $4,249 for its educators.

According to the budget that the Mingus Union School Board is expected to approve for the upcoming fiscal year, the average increase does not include Proposition 301 monies, nor any other stipends.

“If Proposition 301 was to be included, the average salary for fiscal year 2019 would be $55,907,” the budget states on page 1.

A year ago, the average wage of Mingus Union teachers was $42,208. This year’s proposed budget estimates $46,457 as the average salary of the district’s educators.

Other projected expenditures for fiscal year 2018-2019 include $778,036 in its classroom site fund and $568,525 in unrestricted capital outlay.

Mingus Union estimates a 1.9731 percent primary tax rate for 2018-2019, with a 0.8042 percent secondary tax rate. Those figures are less than last year’s 2.0247 percent primary and 0.8080 secondary.

The Mingus Union School Board could also approve the creation of a shared Special Education Program Coordinator supplemental position.

According to an email from District Superintendent Penny Hargrove, the position would be created to allow for two of the district’s employees to share the responsibilities of the program’s coordinator.

Thursday, the Mingus Union High School District Governing Board will meet at 6 p.m. at the school’s library. In a public hearing prior to the budget’s adoption, anyone in attendance is invited to comment on the budget, though the Mingus Union School Board cannot discuss or take legal action on the public comments.

A copy of the June 28 agenda, which includes a copy of the proposed expenditure budget for fiscal year 2018-2019, can be found at , which is posted online at https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicAgenda.aspx?ak=1000989&mk=50292854.

Mingus Union is located at 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood. Call (928) 634-0580 for more information.

